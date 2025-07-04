American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Holdings Increased by Timber Creek Capital Management LLC

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 29.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AMT. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 113.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after buying an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Tower by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,740,000 after acquiring an additional 6,453 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Tower by 524.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 12,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Tower by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 3,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on American Tower from $231.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of American Tower from $214.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of American Tower from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $248.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.25.

NYSE AMT opened at $221.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.81 billion, a PE ratio of 57.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.82. American Tower Corporation has a 12-month low of $172.51 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.55.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 30.20%. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 174.81%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

