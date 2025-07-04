Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $2.91 Million Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,331 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $2,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 170.0% in the first quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 54 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, Director John B. Hess purchased 3,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $511.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,598.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. This trade represents a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $725.05 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $437.37 and a 12-month high of $726.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $613.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $590.57. The firm has a market cap of $222.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.57 by $1.55. The business had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 11.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.85%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $680.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $560.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $603.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

