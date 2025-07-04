Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Purchases 148 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the 4th quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas raised AbbVie to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $214.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $211.29.

Shares of ABBV opened at $189.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.36. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $163.63 and a 12 month high of $218.66. The company has a market capitalization of $334.73 billion, a PE ratio of 80.64, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

