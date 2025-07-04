McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Calamos Wealth Management LLC

Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 14.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,335 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $3,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MCK. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in McKesson by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,847,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,754,000 after acquiring an additional 222,496 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,663,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,513,195,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McKesson by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,620,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,704,000 after purchasing an additional 114,396 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of McKesson by 75,632.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,393,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,389,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter worth $1,200,361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $719.30 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $713.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $656.07. McKesson Corporation has a 12 month low of $464.42 and a 12 month high of $736.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.85, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.48.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $10.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.83 by $0.29. McKesson had a net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 201.12%. The company had revenue of $90.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $6.18 earnings per share. McKesson’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Corporation will post 32.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In other news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 2,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $712.18, for a total transaction of $2,058,912.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,811,785.92. The trade was a 53.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Napoleon B. Rutledge, Jr. sold 543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $726.51, for a total transaction of $394,494.93. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 1,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,432,677.72. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,117 shares of company stock worth $23,526,451. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on MCK shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $766.00 price target on McKesson and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on McKesson from $755.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their price target on McKesson from $630.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $745.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Finally, Cfra Research downgraded shares of McKesson from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McKesson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $696.42.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

