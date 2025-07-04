Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Stock Holdings Lifted by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Air Products and Chemicals accounts for 1.3% of 44 Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $3,488,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 833.3% in the first quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 525.9% during the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. 81.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Air Products and Chemicals Price Performance

APD stock opened at $291.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.33 and a 200-day moving average of $290.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.85. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $243.69 and a 12 month high of $341.14.

Air Products and Chemicals Announces Dividend

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.83 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 12.76% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $1.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 104.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $365.00 to $320.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $355.00 price target for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $335.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $330.94.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile



Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

