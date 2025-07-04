Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $3.66 Million Stock Holdings in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,935 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $3,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Waters by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Waters by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,642 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Waters by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. CX Institutional bought a new stake in Waters during the 1st quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Waters by 169.1% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,301 shares during the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WAT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Waters from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. KeyCorp raised shares of Waters from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Waters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Barclays cut their target price on Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Waters from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $388.00.

Waters Stock Down 0.5%

WAT opened at $350.22 on Friday. Waters Corporation has a 12 month low of $279.24 and a 12 month high of $423.56. The company has a market cap of $20.84 billion, a PE ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $348.81 and a 200 day moving average of $364.39.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. Waters had a return on equity of 41.70% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $655.50 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waters Corporation will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

About Waters

(Free Report)

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.