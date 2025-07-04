The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Aviance Capital Partners LLC

Aviance Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,635,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,291,783,000 after acquiring an additional 389,426 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,334,926 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,799,681,000 after acquiring an additional 218,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 157.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,591,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,270,705,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,629 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,419,728 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,236,060,000 after acquiring an additional 191,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,316,516 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $832,181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,694 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $196.72 on Friday. The Allstate Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $157.50 and a fifty-two week high of $213.18. The stock has a market cap of $52.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 24.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.13 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.32%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, May 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.20.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

