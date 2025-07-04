Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,340 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,022 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $7,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. North Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at about $352,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 53,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares during the period. Finally, Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $261,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $167.42 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $139.38 and a one year high of $176.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $161.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.96. The company has a market cap of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

