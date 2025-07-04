Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Takes Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,888 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,826,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of QUALCOMM to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Inc/De Qualcomm sold 412,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $6,600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.28, for a total value of $537,546.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 46,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,490,810.88. This represents a 6.70% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 425,016 shares of company stock valued at $8,437,440. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $162.11 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $177.99 billion, a PE ratio of 16.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $120.80 and a 52 week high of $211.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $151.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.90.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The wireless technology company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.03. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.11% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 5th. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 36.25%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

