iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Acquired by Courage Miller Partners LLC

Courage Miller Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 154,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,013,000 after buying an additional 28,895 shares during the period. North Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $430,000. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,349,000 after purchasing an additional 3,464 shares during the last quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 205,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $865,000. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SHV stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.25. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $109.91 and a fifty-two week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.3712 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.