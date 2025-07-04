SMART Wealth LLC Has $313,000 Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD)

SMART Wealth LLC lowered its stake in McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 43.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,003 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 777 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCD shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Redburn Atlantic reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $260.00 price target (down previously from $319.00) on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, June 10th. Erste Group Bank downgraded McDonald’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Loop Capital cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $321.17.

McDonald’s Trading Down 0.3%

McDonald’s stock opened at $293.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $306.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.37. McDonald’s Corporation has a 1-year low of $243.53 and a 1-year high of $326.32.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is 62.49%.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.52, for a total value of $270,920.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,949,251.44. This represents a 8.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,817 shares of company stock worth $865,843 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.