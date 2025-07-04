Checchi Capital Advisers LLC Has $790,000 Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in American Electric Power in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.24% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Quinton S. Lies sold 10,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.68, for a total value of $1,041,277.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 9,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,683.44. This represents a 51.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 8,058 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total value of $819,820.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 10,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,045,276.76. The trade was a 43.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,314 shares of company stock worth $3,508,293. 0.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on AEP. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on American Electric Power from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Raymond James Financial began coverage on American Electric Power in a report on Friday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Electric Power

American Electric Power Price Performance

NASDAQ:AEP opened at $103.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $55.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.73. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a one year low of $86.83 and a one year high of $110.48.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.68% and a net margin of 13.73%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 71.68%.

American Electric Power Profile

(Free Report)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.