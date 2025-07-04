iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 219,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,757 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF makes up about 3.1% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $21,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $98.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $95.74 and a 12-month high of $102.04.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

