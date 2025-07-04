Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 148.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 5,220 shares during the quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth $1,594,216,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $435,786,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 20,894.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,326,614 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,809,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,295 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 411.8% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,265,358 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $285,832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at about $155,407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.29.

Honeywell International Price Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $240.52 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.36 and a 52 week high of $242.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $222.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.01. The company has a market capitalization of $154.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 36.19%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 51.95%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

