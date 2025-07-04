Kintegral Advisory LLC Sells 5,934 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Kintegral Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,934 shares during the quarter. Kintegral Advisory LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rossby Financial LCC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Menard Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Katy Chen sold 1,794 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $234,547.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $405,032.52. This trade represents a 36.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on KMB. Barclays cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $158.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

KMB opened at $132.53 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $124.10 and a 1 year high of $150.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.71.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 201.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.66%.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.