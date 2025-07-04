Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 891,119 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,372 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 2.2% of Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $153,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $179.63 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $140.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $171.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.44.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

