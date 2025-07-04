CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 165,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC increased its position in CSX by 1.3% during the first quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 27,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $804,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its position in CSX by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 29,276 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its holdings in CSX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 68,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. grew its position in CSX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 32,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Faithward Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 23,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 73.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSX opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.88. CSX Corporation has a one year low of $26.22 and a one year high of $37.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.23.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 26.42% and a net margin of 22.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Corporation will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. CSX’s payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Argus set a $32.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on CSX from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Baird R W raised CSX to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.14.

About CSX



CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

