Meritage Portfolio Management Trims Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Meritage Portfolio Management reduced its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,352 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LLY. FWG Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. FWG Holdings LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Morling Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morling Financial Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Applied Finance Capital Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,011.61.

LLY stock opened at $779.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $775.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $799.71. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $677.09 and a 52 week high of $972.53. The company has a market cap of $738.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.51% and a net margin of 22.67%. Eli Lilly and Company’s revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.58 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

