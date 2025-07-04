Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,024,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 962,543 shares during the period. Broadcom makes up 0.8% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Broadcom worth $1,510,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Xcel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 19.0% in the first quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 61,184 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,244,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares in the last quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Broadcom by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 402,347 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $67,365,000 after buying an additional 1,917 shares during the period. Finally, Clark Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Clark Asset Management LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

AVGO opened at $274.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 102.95, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $237.12 and a 200-day moving average of $216.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.50 and a 12-month high of $277.71.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 22.64%. The firm had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $10.96 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Monday, April 7th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other Broadcom news, Director Gayla J. Delly sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total transaction of $795,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 33,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,842,615.76. This trade represents a 8.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. This represents a 10.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 854,716 shares of company stock valued at $221,433,761 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $255.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.46.

Broadcom Company Profile



Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

