Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 53.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123,400 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $31,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. American National Bank & Trust raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $307.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $102.40 billion, a PE ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.15. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $217.27 and a 1 year high of $317.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $306.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.77.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

