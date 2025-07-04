Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific Corporation (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,831 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 1,625.0% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 276 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management Corp VA ADV acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boston Scientific during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on BSX shares. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs raised Boston Scientific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.09.

Boston Scientific Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Boston Scientific stock opened at $104.30 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.96. The stock has a market cap of $154.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.13, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.68. Boston Scientific Corporation has a 12-month low of $71.88 and a 12-month high of $107.53.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.57 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.58% and a return on equity of 18.67%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Boston Scientific Corporation will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 164,443 shares of Boston Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.69, for a total transaction of $17,051,094.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,476,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,137,894.58. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 17,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $1,767,066.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 22,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,269,304.10. The trade was a 43.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 461,970 shares of company stock worth $47,755,193. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

