Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in PACCAR Inc. (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 16,798,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,408,000 after buying an additional 3,364,650 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,242,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,269,000 after acquiring an additional 362,637 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in PACCAR by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,767,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,997,000 after purchasing an additional 572,231 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,791,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,509,000 after purchasing an additional 167,165 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,202,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,189,000 after purchasing an additional 565,967 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other PACCAR news, Director Pierre R. Breber acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.78 per share, for a total transaction of $448,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 13,015 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,486.70. This represents a 62.38% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $97.28 on Friday. PACCAR Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.65 and a twelve month high of $118.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 10.73%. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc. will post 7.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is 20.00%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on PACCAR from $106.00 to $97.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded PACCAR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Melius Research set a $120.00 price target on PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on PACCAR from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.59.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

