Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Has $3.47 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $3,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 156 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Kiely Wealth Advisory Group Inc. now owns 150 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Stephens cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $230.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.13, for a total transaction of $18,252,574.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 321,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,629,704.62. This trade represents a 27.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $646,502,253.76. This trade represents a 2.90% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 668,722 shares of company stock valued at $121,714,798 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PANW opened at $201.50 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $134.36 billion, a PE ratio of 115.14, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $193.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.44.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

