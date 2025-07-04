Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Shares Bought by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Transdigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 37.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.’s holdings in Transdigm Group were worth $8,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 13.1% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Balefire LLC lifted its stake in shares of Transdigm Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Balefire LLC now owns 171 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Transdigm Group by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,723,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank grew its position in Transdigm Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 206 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transdigm Group Stock Up 0.7%

Transdigm Group stock opened at $1,522.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,439.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,363.06. Transdigm Group Incorporated has a 52-week low of $1,176.31 and a 52-week high of $1,528.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Activity at Transdigm Group

Transdigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $9.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.83 by $0.28. Transdigm Group had a negative return on equity of 38.71% and a net margin of 21.09%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Transdigm Group Incorporated will post 35.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sean P. Hennessy sold 4,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,436.52, for a total value of $6,751,644.00. Following the sale, the director owned 33,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,429,398.76. The trade was a 12.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,424.27, for a total value of $4,272,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,127,372. This represents a 45.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 142,149 shares of company stock worth $202,651,767 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on TDG. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Transdigm Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,710.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,526.00 to $1,709.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Northcoast Research raised Transdigm Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Transdigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Transdigm Group from $1,451.00 to $1,645.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Transdigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,545.80.

Transdigm Group Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

