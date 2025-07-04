GF Fund Management CO. LTD. Acquires 3,884 Shares of Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO)

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in Southern Company (The) (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,884 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in Southern were worth $7,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SO. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 0.7% during the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 42,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,864,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in shares of Southern by 3.7% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 15,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. MBA Advisors LLC bought a new position in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $203,000. Davidson Trust Co. purchased a new position in Southern during the 1st quarter worth $648,000. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Southern by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the period. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SO has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp cut Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Southern from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Southern from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.93.

Southern Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:SO opened at $90.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.38. Southern Company has a 52 week low of $77.47 and a 52 week high of $94.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.73 and a 200 day moving average of $87.76.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. Southern had a return on equity of 12.70% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Company will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.64%.

Southern Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.