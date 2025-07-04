Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Invests $14.19 Million in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:ARLP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 539,751 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,190,000. Alliance Resource Partners accounts for about 2.8% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.42% of Alliance Resource Partners at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ARLP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Alliance Resource Partners by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,815,453 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,728,000 after purchasing an additional 44,636 shares in the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners during the first quarter valued at about $356,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $495,000. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in shares of Alliance Resource Partners by 38.9% in the first quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 250,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,820,000 after buying an additional 70,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alliance Resource Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,564,000. 18.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Alliance Resource Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 4th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Alliance Resource Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

Alliance Resource Partners Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ARLP opened at $26.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.43. Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $22.18 and a twelve month high of $30.56.

Alliance Resource Partners (NASDAQ:ARLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $540.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.31 million. Alliance Resource Partners had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 11.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alliance Resource Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 8th. Alliance Resource Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

Alliance Resource Partners Company Profile

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P., a diversified natural resource company, produces and markets coal primarily to utilities and industrial users in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Illinois Basin Coal Operations, Appalachia Coal Operations, Oil & Gas Royalties, and Coal Royalties.

Featured Articles

