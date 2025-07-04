KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) CAO Sells $34,768.50 in Stock

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 39 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $891.50, for a total transaction of $34,768.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,332,164. This represents a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

KLA Price Performance

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $914.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $120.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.42. KLA Corporation has a 12-month low of $551.33 and a 12-month high of $928.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $799.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $731.20.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The semiconductor company reported $8.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.08 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 31.99% and a return on equity of 112.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.26 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that KLA Corporation will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 27.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Oppenheimer increased their target price on KLA from $740.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on KLA from $910.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $790.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of KLA from $770.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $818.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in KLA during the first quarter worth approximately $402,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 40.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,463 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the first quarter valued at $1,479,000. Keyvantage Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at about $214,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in KLA by 2.8% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 138,990 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,624,000 after acquiring an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

About KLA

KLA Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB and Component Inspection.

See Also

