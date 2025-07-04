SMART Wealth LLC Sells 510 Shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

SMART Wealth LLC cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 23.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $2,121,000. Finally, Yoffe Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,874,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $160.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $156.58 and a 12 month high of $180.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The business’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.14%.

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Redburn Partners set a $161.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. This trade represents a 29.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

