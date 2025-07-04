Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.

Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 90,449 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,306 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 2.3% of Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $11,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Pillar Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 70.4% in the first quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $135.81 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $112.05 and a 1-year high of $135.96. The company has a market cap of $62.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.07 and a 200-day moving average of $128.70.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

