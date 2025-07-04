17,161 Shares in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI) Acquired by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,408,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 43.2% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 5,804 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 1,147.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,000 after purchasing an additional 26,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 561.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 675,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,592,000 after purchasing an additional 573,439 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $13,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 66,903,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,010,663,800. The trade was a 0.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO David E. Weigand sold 67,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $2,949,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 88,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,900,127.98. The trade was a 43.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 667,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,949,340. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $48.51 on Friday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a one year low of $17.25 and a one year high of $96.33. The company has a market cap of $28.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.52 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 6.66 and a quick ratio of 3.95.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 5.61% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SMCI. Northland Securities set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Super Micro Computer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.06.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMCI

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.