Tilson Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Tilson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 479,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,102,000 after purchasing an additional 25,951 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 9.1% in the first quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 117,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,076,000 after purchasing an additional 9,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the first quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 22,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE PG opened at $160.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $376.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $156.58 and a twelve month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 32.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a $1.0568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 67.14%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Redburn Partners set a $161.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.45.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Insider Transactions at Procter & Gamble

In related news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the sale, the insider owned 25,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total transaction of $161,380.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 51,965 shares in the company, valued at $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.