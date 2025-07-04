Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) Shares Acquired by Huntleigh Advisors Inc.

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 468 shares during the period. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TFC. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Truist Financial by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 90,617,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,930,983,000 after acquiring an additional 18,712,246 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $402,828,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 109.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,159 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $453,762,000 after buying an additional 5,457,053 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $198,051,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,434,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $626,154,000 after buying an additional 2,452,239 shares during the period. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $53.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.44.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $45.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.95. The firm has a market cap of $59.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. Truist Financial Corporation has a 12-month low of $33.56 and a 12-month high of $49.06.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 8.96%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

