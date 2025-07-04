Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Champion Homes were worth $769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKY. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Champion Homes by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 351,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,928,000 after buying an additional 156,757 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Champion Homes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,692,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 3,916.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 682,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Champion Homes by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 379,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,442,000 after purchasing an additional 33,971 shares during the last quarter.

Get Champion Homes alerts:

Champion Homes Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SKY opened at $66.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.65. Champion Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.44 and a 12 month high of $116.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.56 and a beta of 1.16.

Champion Homes ( NYSE:SKY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.10). Champion Homes had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $593.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $595.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Champion Homes’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Champion Homes, Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champion Homes announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, May 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $96.00 to $82.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Champion Homes from $97.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised shares of Champion Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Champion Homes currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.60.

View Our Latest Research Report on Champion Homes

Champion Homes Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Champion Homes, Inc. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Champion Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Champion Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.