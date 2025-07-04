SMART Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)

SMART Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 31.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,490 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,716 shares during the period. SMART Wealth LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oracle during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Up 3.2%

NYSE ORCL opened at $237.39 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $176.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $163.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Oracle Corporation has a one year low of $118.86 and a one year high of $237.99. The firm has a market cap of $666.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.70, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.39.

Oracle Announces Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.06. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.08%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Clayton M. Magouyrk sold 15,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.10, for a total value of $3,211,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 60,722 shares in the company, valued at $13,000,580.20. The trade was a 19.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total transaction of $76,168,000.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 1,097,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. The trade was a 26.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 440,366 shares of company stock worth $83,103,603 over the last three months. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities set a $240.00 target price on shares of Oracle and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.15.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

