Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Acquired by Silver Oak Securities Incorporated

Silver Oak Securities Incorporated increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,102 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,106 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $15,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lifeworks Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. United Community Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.92% of the company’s stock.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.8%

VTI opened at $308.03 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $236.42 and a 12 month high of $308.40. The company has a market cap of $504.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.00 and a 200 day moving average of $286.55.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

