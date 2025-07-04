Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 24.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,187 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,304 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $9,363,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VBK. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.7% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,547,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 1,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,627,000 after buying an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $281.56 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $265.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.49. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $214.77 and a 12 month high of $304.59. The company has a market cap of $19.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.14.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

