Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT) Shares Bought by Avantax Planning Partners Inc.

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 829 shares during the quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $5,617,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41,104.9% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,991,433 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $889,593,000 after buying an additional 1,986,600 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth approximately $526,587,000. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $451,985,000. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,987,000. Finally, Demars Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Lockheed Martin by 47,002.5% during the fourth quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 433,343 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,579,000 after purchasing an additional 432,423 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LMT shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Lockheed Martin from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $480.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $685.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 3rd. Melius lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $476.00 to $432.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.80.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2%

NYSE:LMT opened at $463.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $108.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.28. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a one year low of $418.88 and a one year high of $618.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $465.87.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $7.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.34 by $0.94. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.09% and a net margin of 7.66%. The business had revenue of $17.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.83 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 27.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $3.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $13.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.02%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

See Also

