Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $5.28 Million Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 14.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,696 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $5,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the first quarter worth $147,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the last quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Clune & Associates LTD. now owns 23,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,164 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 27,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after buying an additional 6,659 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VTIP stock opened at $49.99 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $48.20 and a 12 month high of $50.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.99 and a 200-day moving average of $49.44.

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were issued a $0.426 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

