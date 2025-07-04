Huntleigh Advisors Inc. Makes New $6.03 Million Investment in VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ)

Huntleigh Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:OUNZ – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,028,000. VanEck Merk Gold ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Huntleigh Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,608,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,695,000 after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,542,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,027,000 after buying an additional 56,623 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 830,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 60,054 shares in the last quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 43.1% during the 4th quarter. Modern Wealth Management LLC now owns 641,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,993,000 after acquiring an additional 193,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Merk Gold ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 616,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,595,000 after acquiring an additional 27,185 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of OUNZ stock opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.36. VanEck Merk Gold ETF has a twelve month low of $22.69 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.15.

The VanEck Merk Gold Trust (OUNZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses, using gold bars and coins held in London vaults. Investors can redeem their shares for gold in increments of 1 troy oz. OUNZ was launched on May 16, 2014 and is managed by VanEck.

