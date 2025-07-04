Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Acquired by Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 220,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 54,788 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned about 0.37% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $20,165,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RHP. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,462,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $316,576,000 after purchasing an additional 207,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,439,719 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,220,000 after acquiring an additional 138,771 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 979,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,861 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 936,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $97,737,000 after acquiring an additional 5,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 853,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $89,028,000 after acquiring an additional 24,439 shares in the last quarter. 94.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Shares of RHP opened at $103.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.59. The firm has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.57. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.27 and a 12-month high of $121.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Dividend Announcement

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $587.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.52 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 51.95% and a net margin of 12.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is 97.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RHP shares. Wedbush set a $110.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $127.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.43.

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In related news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.01, for a total value of $128,713.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,576 shares in the company, valued at $255,049.76. This trade represents a 33.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.92 per share, for a total transaction of $809,863.52. Following the purchase, the chairman directly owned 870,406 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,359,749.52. This represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Featured Stories

