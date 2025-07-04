Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Trims Stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% in the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ITW shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $249.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.58.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $258.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $245.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $249.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 1.09. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $214.66 and a twelve month high of $279.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 92.77% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.77%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Byron Smith, Jr. bought 872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $241.16 per share, with a total value of $210,291.52. Following the acquisition, the director owned 122,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,634,705.44. This represents a 0.71% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

