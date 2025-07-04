44 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM)

44 Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,178 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 779 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,222,000. Pinnacle Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,661,000. Sentry LLC acquired a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $222,000. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD raised its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Polymer Capital Management HK LTD now owns 86,493 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,082,000 after acquiring an additional 27,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 871,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $172,160,000 after acquiring an additional 241,414 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Price Performance

TSM stock opened at $235.49 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $237.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $198.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $191.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 41.67% and a return on equity of 31.43%. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.6499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.75.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

