Avantax Planning Partners Inc. Sells 2,921 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Avantax Planning Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 569,330 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Avantax Planning Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DFAC. Essential Planning LLC. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 6,720.0% during the fourth quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 3,940,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,755,000 after buying an additional 3,882,889 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $122,209,000. United Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,673,000. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 16,090,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,558,000 after acquiring an additional 2,983,375 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 118.8% during the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,911,905 shares during the period.

Shares of DFAC stock opened at $36.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.33 and a 200-day moving average of $34.11. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $36.66.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

