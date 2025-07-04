Conning Inc. Sells 42,567 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 19.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,333 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,567 shares during the period. AbbVie makes up about 1.3% of Conning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Conning Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $37,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EnRich Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Promus Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH raised its position in shares of AbbVie by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 179,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 119,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Erste Group Bank raised AbbVie to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $194.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Wall Street Zen downgraded AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America upped their target price on AbbVie to $204.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.29.

AbbVie stock opened at $189.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.14. The firm has a market cap of $334.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.48. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.63 and a 1-year high of $218.66. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $187.30 and a 200-day moving average of $188.36.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.91 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 412.03% and a net margin of 7.31%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 15th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 279.15%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

