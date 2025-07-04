Conning Inc. Has $34.55 Million Stock Position in The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK)

Conning Inc. lessened its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 12.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 411,964 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 56,430 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Bank of New York Mellon were worth $34,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BK. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,707 shares of the bank’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Bank of New York Mellon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 92,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,086,000 after buying an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.31% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total value of $2,370,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 55,115 shares in the company, valued at $4,355,738.45. This represents a 35.25% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 5,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $437,177.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 21,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,680,122.50. This represents a 20.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,114 shares of company stock valued at $7,869,795 in the last three months. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BK opened at $91.93 on Friday. The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $59.19 and a fifty-two week high of $92.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.77 billion, a PE ratio of 14.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.06 and its 200 day moving average is $83.92.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.08. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 21st. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BK shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered shares of Bank of New York Mellon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of New York Mellon currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.08.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

