Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC Purchases 1,441 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,684 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the quarter. Diamondback Energy comprises 2.0% of Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Goehring & Rozencwajg Associates LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $11,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barden Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Barden Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,380 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 203 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,439 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in Diamondback Energy by 37.8% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 310 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Diamondback Energy

In related news, President Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $1,426,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president directly owned 120,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,214,835.05. This trade represents a 7.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $186.00 to $179.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $175.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.13.

Diamondback Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FANG opened at $140.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $140.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $41.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.05. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.00 and a twelve month high of $214.50.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.87. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 11.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 24.46%.

Diamondback Energy Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

