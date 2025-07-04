Calamos Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 826,418 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Conning Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,006,310 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,133,000 after purchasing an additional 100,435 shares in the last quarter. Davidson Trust Co. lifted its stake in Comcast by 7.8% in the first quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 8,462 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. North Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Comcast during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Comcast by 21.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 4,252 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 10.0% during the first quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 47,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 4,260 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMCSA opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.54. Comcast Corporation has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $45.31. The company has a market cap of $134.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.95.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The cable giant reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $29.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.82 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.70% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.43%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup lowered their target price on Comcast from $44.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. New Street Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Comcast from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.96.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

