Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 17.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 264,670 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,007 shares during the quarter. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF comprises about 1.2% of Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF were worth $8,544,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 612.5% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $153,000.

NYSEARCA:TCAF opened at $35.62 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44 and a beta of 0.91. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $28.28 and a 52-week high of $35.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.20.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

