Aviance Capital Partners LLC Has $5.06 Million Stock Holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

Aviance Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 604 shares during the quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $5,057,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Progressive by 114.0% in the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Progressive in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $285.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

Progressive Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of Progressive stock opened at $260.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.59 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $274.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $265.18. The Progressive Corporation has a 52-week low of $207.50 and a 52-week high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 33.50%. The business had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 4th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total value of $329,901.46. Following the sale, the insider owned 27,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,191,955.98. This represents a 4.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.38, for a total transaction of $1,041,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 41,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,750,829.82. This trade represents a 8.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 42,705 shares of company stock worth $11,450,948 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Stories

