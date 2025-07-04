Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 944 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Calamos Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $56,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,212,196 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $16,813,478,000 after acquiring an additional 360,591 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,756,727 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,039,200,000 after acquiring an additional 243,802 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $2,401,493,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,148,180 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,165,184,000 after acquiring an additional 295,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,619,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,889,126,000 after acquiring an additional 494,496 shares during the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Gary Loeb sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.18, for a total value of $872,406.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 2,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,089.10. This represents a 43.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ISRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a report on Monday, June 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target (up from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $630.00 to $605.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $543.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.64. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $413.82 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $536.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $536.77.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.41% and a return on equity of 14.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

